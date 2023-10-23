Over 3,000 security personnel turned over to Comelec

MORE than 3,000 security personnel who will be assigned in various provinces in Central Visayas for the Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) have been turned over to Commission on Election (Comelec) Regional Director Lionel Marco Castillano at the open grounds of Citi de Mari in South Road Property, Cebu City on Monday morning, October 23, 2023.

Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7), presided over the ceremony.

The security force is composed of 1,790 policemen, 101 persons from the Bureau of Fire, 60 Coast Guard personnel, 112 soldiers and 13 workers from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, among others.

Aberin warned his men not to support any BSKE candidate since their goal is to have a peaceful, orderly and safe election.

"What is our mission? Of course our mission is to keep the peace, our mission is of course to maintain peace and order in our area of deployment. So I remind you to let us remain professional and non partisan at all times and meticulously ensuring that all essential preparations are implemented flawlessly," Aberin said.

Castillano clarified that all of the teachers who will serve in the election are ready, but if someone backs out, he won’t worry because there are 50 cops who have undergone training to take their place.

He said that they are already 95 percent prepared, with just the distribution of election supplies to polling places lacking.

"During election day secure our electoral board and the election paraphernalia, ang safety sa atung mga teachers ang una because without them we won’t have an election, Second is to secure our voters. A successful election entails that the voter can vote mao nay pinaka importante," Castillano said.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines also made an assurance that there will be no brownout during the election day on October 30, adding that they already have a contingency plan from October 28 until the All Souls’ Day on November 2 in case there is a power outage. (With TPT)