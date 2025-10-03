Over 3K aftershocks recorded; Bogo Bay Fault named

MORE than 3,600 aftershocks have been recorded since the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs has also identified the fault line — the newly named Bogo Bay Fault — with its onland extension confirmed in Sitio Looc, Barangay Nailon, Bogo City.

By the numbers:

3,685 aftershocks recorded as of Friday, Oct. 3.

763 plotted aftershocks (analyzed and their exact locations mapped by seismologists).

18 aftershocks were felt.

Epicenter: 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City.

What they found: Field investigations revealed open cracks, local pressure mounds and fault scarps within a two-meter-wide deformation zone in Sitio Looc. Drone surveys showed ground rupture stretching about 1.5 kilometers, indicating right-lateral fault movement.

Latest activity: Two consecutive aftershocks hit northern Cebu early Friday:

5:39 a.m.: Magnitude 5.1, depth of 10 kilometers.

5:59 a.m.: Magnitude 4.2, eight kilometers southeast of Bogo City.

Phivolcs warned aftershocks will likely continue for several days and weeks. The public should remain alert and rely only on official advisories. / JJL