Over 3K Lapu JO workers to get P60 daily wage hike

MORE than 3,000 job order (JO) employees of Lapu-Lapu City should expect an increase in their daily wage in 2025.

This development stems from the City Council’s approval of a resolution proposing a P60 increase in daily wages for JO workers, with an estimated budget of P56 million, during its regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the committee on finance and author of the resolution, said the wage increase aims to help JO employees with their household needs and alleviate the burden faced by City Government employees due to increased prices of basic commodities. A JO at Lapu-Lapu City Hall earns P416 a day.

The resolution requests Mayor Junard Chan and the Local Finance Committee to approve the wage increase. If granted and if the budget allows, the increase is set to take effect in January 2025. This move seeks to provide similar benefits to JO personnel as those given to elected, permanent, casual, and coterminous employees. / DPC