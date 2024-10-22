Over 40 low-income families in Mandaue get cash aid

MORE than 40 low-income families in Mandaue City received financial assistance from the national government on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

On Tuesday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD 7), in collaboration with the Mandaue City Social Welfare Services Office, conducted its first payout for Mandaue under the Comprehensive Program for Street Children, Street Families, and Indigenous People, particularly targeting the Sama-Bajau community.

Among the 43 beneficiaries is Rose Marie Cortes, a resident of Barangay Opao. Cortes sells home-cooked meals to earn a living.

Cortes said running a business has become increasingly difficult nowadays due to rising prices and limited capital.

“Dili ko maka tinda usahay kay kulang sa puhunan. Mas lisod pa g’yud kay mahal na kaayo ang palitunon karon,” she said.

(There are times I can’t operate because I lack the funds. It’s even harder now that prices keep increasing.)

Elaine Mae Malata, DSWD focal person, said the Compre program targets vulnerable individuals, providing a mix of educational assistance for children and livelihood support for small business owners, with a focus on families at risk of homelessness.

As part of the program’s payout in Mandaue, 10 recipients received P10,000 each under the educational aid component, while 33 individuals, including Cortes, received P5,000 each, in a total of P165,000 in livelihood support.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede, who was present during the distribution, said the program’s beneficiaries were selected by the CSWS based on need, particularly those most vulnerable to homelessness.

Bercede said the initiative is intended to reduce the risks faced by street children and families by engaging them in sustainable livelihood activities and providing access to education.

“The program is more than just financial aid. It aims to keep children off the streets and ensure they stay in school while involving their families in meaningful, developmental programs,” Bercede said. / CAV