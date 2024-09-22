Over 400 Binaliw residents get free medical care

MORE than 400 residents from Brgy. Binaliw received free medical care on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, as Prime Infrastructure foundation Inc. (PIFI) brought its “Healthy and Resilient Communities” program that supports local host communities to Cebu City.

PIFI is the corporate social arm of Prime Infra, which has operations in Cebu City through its waste management unit, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS).

With the theme “Tabang ug Pag-amuma: Alang sa Himsog nga Kaugmaon (Support and Stewardship: Toward a Healthier Future),” the medical mission in Binaliw benefited a total of 408 individuals from various sitios of the upland barangay, which hosts PWS Cebu’s Materials Recovery Facility (MRF).

Residents from the neighboring barangay of Panoypoy also received assistance during the medical mission.

The medical mission was conducted by PIFI and PWS Cebu in partnership with the Binaliw local government and barangay health workers (BHW) led by Barangay Captain Viviane Ruste, with assistance from health practitioners from the Southwestern University PHINMA, the Health Service unit of the regional Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Cebu City Health Office.

“This medical mission exceeded those conducted here by other groups in the past. The turnout today was greater than we expected,” said Binaliw BHW Niña Rıza Igot.

The integrated medical team provided medical, dental, and optical services to residents, who expressed gratitude not only for the free services but also for the meals thoughtfully provided while they awaited their turn for care.

Residents from the farthest sitios Mansawa, Sta. Ana, and Agpasan, also expressed their appreciation for the shuttle services that transported them to and from the venue in Binaliw proper.

The medical mission not only provided essential healthcare services but also strengthened the bond between the foundation, the partner institutions, and the community.

“The medical mission is one of the many programs that we implement to support healthy communities here in Cebu. Combined with our education and environmental programs, health and wellness allow us to fulfill our purpose to make better lives and resilient economies through critical infrastructure,” said PIFI Executive Director Dave Jesus Devilles.

The foundation also provided medical kits to all sitios in Binaliw and the PNP stationed in the area, while any surplus medicines were earmarked for donation to the PNP Health Services Unit.

The Medical Mission took place just a day after the Adopt-a-School Activity Program of PIFI, during which the foundation and PWS Cebu turned over P300,000 worth of educational materials, armchairs, and equipment to the principals, school heads, and child development workers of Brgy. Binaliw.

“These are not just gifts, but powerful investments. I am confident that we can create a learning environment for growth and success through this partnership,” said Schools Governance operating division head and OIC superintendent Dr. Lyra Ilaga.

Ruste thanked the foundation and PWS Cebu, emphasizing that the activities demonstrate how the community benefits from the operations of the MRF. / PR