Over 400 registered on 1st day of voter registration

OVER 400 individuals from Cebu City North District have registered with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on the first day of voter registration, Monday, February 12, 2024.

Comelec Officer Marchel Sarno reported that by 2 p.m. on Monday, at least 420 individuals had successfully registered, becoming eligible voters for the 2025 midterm elections.

Sarno clarified that this count specifically pertained to the north district and didn't yet include registrations from the south district.

There are 46 barangays belonging to the north district, while 34 are from the south district.

Sarno said the registered voters were of various ages, starting from 18 years old and above.