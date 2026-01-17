Over 400 vessels join seaborne procession for 461st Fiesta Señor

MORE than 400 vessels participated in the seaborne procession held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, as part of the 461st Fiesta Señor, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Coast Guard Station Central Cebu Commander Captain Jerome Lozada said the turnout of participating vessels was higher compared to previous years.

Lozada reported that the procession was joined by around 260 to 270 motorized bancas and about 150 to 160 larger vessels, surpassing the over 300 vessels recorded in 2025.

He said the overall assessment of the procession was positive, noting that the galleon carrying the images of the Sagrada Familia arrived on schedule and in accordance with the timetable set by the Church.

While some unexpected situations arose during the procession—mainly due to the varying positions and conditions of participating vessels—Lozada said these were immediately addressed through minor operational adjustments.

The Coast Guard confirmed that there were zero accidents, with no incidents reported involving any of the participating vessels as of this writing. (DPC)