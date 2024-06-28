Over 4,000 pupils from Cebu City to join 'Tara Basa!'

A TOTAL of 4,865 elementary pupils from 34 public elementary schools in Cebu City will participate in "Tara Basa!" starting July 3, 2024.

The "Tara Basa! Tutoring Program for Literacy" is a national program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Education.

According to the Cebu City Public Information Office, the pupils will participate in a 20-day tutoring program.

There will be 583 tutors who will teach the more than 4,000 grade 2 pupils in 34 elementary schools who are struggling with reading.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, the 583 tutors completed a four-day training on effective teaching methods endorsed by DSWD Manila at Cebu Normal University (CNU).

Over the 20-day literacy program, tutors will receive a P485 honorarium per day.

Youth development workers and graduating education students from CNU were selected by DSWD to teach these children.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian will personally visit Hipodromo and Carreta Elementary Schools, which were identified to have the largest number of incoming grade two pupils, as reported by Carmelita Helen B. Francisco, Executive Director of the Cebu City Commission for the Welfare and Protection of Children (CCCWPC). (AML)