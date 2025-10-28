Over 4,600 classrooms in Cebu damaged by recent quakes

MORE than 4,600 classrooms in Cebu Province were reported damaged following the series of earthquakes that struck Cebu in recent weeks, according to the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7).

DepEd 7 Director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez reported in a news forum on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, that a total of 755 classrooms were declared destroyed, 1,252 sustained major damage, and 2,661 had minor damage.

The estimated cost of infrastructure damage across the province has reached nearly P4 billion, Jimenez added.

He said the agency’s rehabilitation and repair efforts were hampered not only by bad weather but also by the continued tremors that have caused additional destruction.

“Kani nga school at first kay wala pa siya damage, ang report zero. But the following day kay naa nay minor damage. Kani nga school kay minor damage ang reported but the following days kay major damage na ang reports,” Jimenez said.

(This school initially had no reported damage — zero. But the following day, minor damage was reported. Then, what was first reported as minor damage eventually turned into major damage in the succeeding days.)

The assessment, being done by DepEd 7 engineers and supported by Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) personnel from affected local government units, along with local and regional experts, has so far checked over 500 schools throughout Cebu Province, including the towns in Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

Jimenez said the department continues to consolidate reports from field engineers and school heads to determine the total extent of quake-related damage and prioritize schools that need immediate structural inspection before classes can fully resume.

DepEd 7, with the downloaded funds from central office, will prioritize the clearing of debris on heavily damaged schools and then the construction of Temporary Learning Site (TLS).

The agency's Disaster Response Funds will also augment in the financial burden of the clearing operation.

In coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways, the DepEd's Quick Response Fund of more than P1 million for will be allotted to repairs for every schools.

Meanwhile, DepEd 7 will handle the repairs with less than a million pesos damage assessment. (EHP)