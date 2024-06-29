Over 4K Cebu pupils to join ‘Tara Basa’

A TOTAL of 4,865 elementary pupils from 34 public schools in Cebu City will participate in “Tara Basa!” starting July 3, 2024.

The “Tara Basa! Tutoring Program for Literacy” is a national initiative by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Education.

According to the Cebu City Public Information Office, the pupils will engage in a 20-day tutoring program.

There will be 583 tutors who will teach over 4,000 Grade 2 pupils in these schools, focusing on those struggling with reading.

On Friday, June 28, the tutors completed a four-day training on effective teaching methods endorsed by DSWD Manila at the Cebu Normal University (CNU).

During the 20-day literacy program, tutors will receive a daily honorarium of P485.

The DSWD selected the youth development workers and graduating education students from CNU to teach these pupils.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian will personally visit Hipodromo and Carreta Elementary Schools, identified as having the largest number of incoming Grade 2 pupils in the city. / AML