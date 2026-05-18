Over 4K jeepney drivers in CV receive cash aid

Summary

The DSWD 7 distributed P22.12 million in Cash Relief Assistance to 4,424 qualified PUJ drivers in Central Visayas from May 13 to 14, 2026.

Funded under the AICS program following a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the initiative provided P5,000 to each driver to counter rising fuel prices.

While multiple government aid rollouts were reported, some drivers raised concerns that they did not personally receive subsidies because the funds were coursed through operators.

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 distributed Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) to 4,424 public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers across Central Visayas during a two-day payout activity held from Wednesday, May 13, to Thursday, 14, 2026.

Data from DSWD 7 showed a total of P22.12 million released to qualified beneficiaries, translating to a regional completion rate of 91.25 percent.

The payout was conducted in coordination with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7, which provided the validated list of eligible beneficiaries to ensure an orderly and efficient distribution of financial aid.

The CRA provides P5,000 in cash aid to qualified drivers affected by rising fuel prices and economic challenges. The initiative is funded under the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.

Among the provinces in the region, Cebu recorded the highest number of beneficiaries, targeting 4,606 recipients. Of that number, 4,197 PUJ drivers received the assistance while 409 remained unpaid, resulting in a 91.12 percent payout rate.

In Bohol, 227 out of 242 target beneficiaries successfully received the cash aid, leaving 15 unpaid and posting a 93.80 percent completion rate.

DSWD 7 stated that the successful implementation of the payout activity was made possible through the collaborative efforts of partner agencies and local government units.

According to the agency, the initiative follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to extend immediate assistance to sectors impacted by increasing fuel prices and economic pressures, particularly transport workers who continue to provide essential services.

Before the May release, DSWD also conducted an April 8 payout of P5,000 each to about 20,000 transport workers in the region.

On March 17, LTFRB 7 also released P5,000 each to 26,833 qualified drivers and operators in Central Visayas as assistance linked to the Middle East conflict.

Aside from the cash assistance, LTFRB also distributed fuel subsidies directly to 13,000 beneficiaries in the region out of 23,000 total recipients.

The Cebu Provincial Government has also released 10 kilos of rice to about 2,000 PUJ driver-beneficiaries in the province. Cebu City planned to provide P5,000 in cash assistance to affected drivers, but there has been no confirmed rollout.

Drivers also raised concerns that some subsidies were coursed through operators, with several drivers claiming they had not personally received their shares despite government releases. / DPC