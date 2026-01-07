Over 500 police personnel to be deployed for Walk with Jesus

MORE than 500 police personnel will be deployed by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for the Walk with Jesus to be held early Thursday morning, January 8, 2026, from the Fuente Osmeña Rotunda to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Losbaños, information officer of the CCPO, said police personnel will be positioned along the roads, especially along the route, two hours before the procession begins.

One of the main preparations of the city police is to manage the expected large crowd of devotees who will join the procession and to prevent congestion.

Aside from police officers, force multipliers such as barangay tanod and other groups, including police personnel in civilian clothes, will also provide assistance.

The CCPO will also deploy all vehicles of the Mobile Patrol Unit to conduct roving patrols in interior barangays to prevent crime.

Personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office will also assist to ensure smooth traffic flow, along with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Police said they have not received any security threats, but emphasized that they will not be complacent and will maintain strict monitoring.

There will also be personnel assigned to monitor suspected thieves who may join the procession.

Police urged devotees participating in the Walk with Jesus to avoid bringing backpacks, as these may slow down entry to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño due to congestion at the church gates. (AYB)