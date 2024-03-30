Over 500 PUVs pass roadworthiness check, 39 fail

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 saw an increase in compliant public utility vehicles (PUVs) as it rolled out its Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2024.

The LTO 7 said it inspected a total of 572 PUVs since it launched its Oplan Biyaheng Ayos for the Holy Week on Sunday, March 24, 2024, until Friday, March 29.

Of the figure, a total of 533 PUVs passed the roadworthiness inspection while the remaining 39 PUVs failed and did not get the go signal to ply their routes.

“We have seen an increase of more compliant public utility vehicles this year compared to last year. This year with our five-day operation in our Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, only 39 failed the roadworthiness inspection compared to last year which recorded nearly double from this year,” said LTO 7 Director Glen G. Galario.

The director added that the region-wide inspections were conducted in major terminals in Central Visayas in coordination with other government agencies to ensure the safety and security of the riding public this Holy Week.

“If these PUVs failed the roadworthiness inspection, we give the drivers and operators the chance to correct the defects that failed during the inspection before they can ply again,” said Galario, adding that the LTO 7 has not issued anything yet to the drivers.

The common defects include worn-out tires, defective signal lights, a non-functioning wiper/washer, a broken windshield and defective seatbelt devices, among others.

The LTO 7 also checked if PUVs were plying with valid certificates of public convenience and if their drivers were bearing a valid driver’s license.

“More or less, the reason that most of our PUVs are more compliant this year is because of the modern PUVs and also the preparedness of our drivers and operators with the influx of passengers, especially since Semana Santa has one of the longest holidays in the country every year,” said Galario.

During LTO 7’s Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, a total of 165 vehicles were apprehended during its random roadside inspections in the region.

Of the total, five motorcycles were impounded for violations of unregistered units.

Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2024 will conclude on Easter Sunday, March 31. (PR)