Over 500 residents in Tonggo, San Fernando receive free healthcare

MORE than 500 residents of Barangay Tonggo in San Fernando, southern Cebu recently received free medical care during a mission organized by Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc. (TCPI) and Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC).

The event, held as part of the companies’ social development and management program, provided a range of services, including medical consultations, dental care, and vision screenings.

Of the 527 patients seen, over one-third presented with respiratory symptoms. According to Lou Divina A. Cauba, SEDC deputy community relations officer, doctors recorded 111 cases of cough and 91 cases of colds.

The mission distributed vitamins to 181 patients to boost overall health and resistance to common illnesses. Other significant conditions treated included hypertension among adults, skin allergies, body pain, fever, and headache, though each of these affected less than 10 percent of patients.

In addition to general medical care, the mission offered dental services to 34 patients and conducted random blood sugar tests for 88 individuals.

The mission provided vision screenings and distributed free reading glasses to those in need. For the first time, the mission also offered free haircuts, which 53 residents availed themselves of.

The event marks the second such mission since TCPI and SEDC resumed these community health initiatives following a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since 2005, the companies have conducted missions in 13 stakeholder barangays, serving a total of 30,763 patients to date.

Local officials, including Tonggo Barangay Captain Felix Siarot and Councilors Virgilio Siarot, Antonio dela Cruz , Apolonia Caño, Albert Sarol and Rodrigo Lacida, assisted in managing patient flow. TCPI chief executive officer Takashi Miyashita and senior vice president Takuya Nose led company volunteers, while SEDC senior technical adviser Fumikazu Murakami oversaw the operation.

A team of medical professionals, including Doctors Easter Lette Estella, Normacita Infantado, Rene Galo Palay, Fe Lynn Tampon, and Galileo Vasquez, provided general medical care. Dr. Pearl Angeli Sabido-Cabauatan handled dental cases.

The high incidence of respiratory symptoms among patients comes as the region transitions from El Niño conditions to a potential La Niña phenomenon, with increased rainfall expected towards November this year. The World Meteorological Organization and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared the end of El Niño on June 3, noting the shift in climate patterns.