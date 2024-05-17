Over 500 sirens, lights, horns seized in Central Visayas following Marcos’ order

UP to 530 blinkers, sirens, strobe lights and loud horns were confiscated by the members of Highway Patrol Group (HPG 7) throughout the Central Visayas during four months of operations from January to April 2024.

This is in accordance with Administrative Order 18 of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. that prohibits government officials, personnel and other vehicles from using such devices.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the chief of HPG 7, of the 530 devices they seized, 31 were blinkers, 493 were led lights, one was a strobe light and five were horns.

Parilla said that before they received the president's order, they first coordinated with the Department of Interior and Local Government to inform the local government units regarding the said policy.

The only vehicles excluded from the rule are ambulances, fire trucks, and those used by the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The vehicles of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology were also not excluded, but the agency requested that they operate sirens and blinkers, especially when transporting high-risk inmates to the court.

According to Parilla, that in their next operation, the HPG men will already issue Temporary Operators Permits (TOPs) to erring motorists.

"First offense is confiscation, second offense is mo isyu nata og TOP, but as of now naay directive ang LTO considering nga naa na silay gigamit nga demerit system, so we prefer nga isyuhan og TOP ang mga violators kay kung ang usa ka individual molagpas na sa iyang maximum demerits dili na siya allowed nga hatagan og 10 years nga validation sa iyang lisensya," according to Parilla.

(First offense is confiscation, second offense is that we issue a TOP, but as of now the LTO has a directive that they already use a demerit system, so we prefer to issue a TOP to violators, because if their violations have reached a maximum, they are no longer eligible to apply for a 10-year driver’s license validation).

Vehicles with a lot of various colored lights on the hood will also have their lights seized because this will create confusion among the motorists at night.

Parilla, however, clarified that it is legal for cars to have white and yellow lights 10 inches below the headlights. (AYB, TPT)