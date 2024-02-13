Over 5,000 Cebuanos register as Comelec resumes registration period

UP TO 5,000 Cebuanos from the various municipalities and cities in Cebu province have registered during the first day of resumption of registration at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on February 12, 2024.

Omar Sharif Dilangalen Mamalinta, the Comelec Cebu Province spokesperson, said 5,082 people, of whom 2,525 are men and 2,557 are women, have registered on the first day of the registration period.

The second district of Cebu City had the highest number of registrants with 543, followed by the second district of Cebu province with 402 applicants.

Among the cities in the province, Mandaue City registered the highest number with 469 applicants, followed by Lapu-Lapu City (378), Toledo City (261), Danao City (250), Talisay City (221), Naga City (137), Carcar City (82), and Bogo City (57).

The municipalities with the large number registration turnouts were Liloan with 228, Consolation with 219, Minglanilla with 173, Cordova with 134, and Compostela with 105.

The town of Pilar had the fewest registrations, with just seven, according to the Comelec data.

But according to Mamalinta, the number is expected to increase because the registration is still open.

Mamalinta discourages individuals from registering on the last day since they might miss the cutoff.

It has been previously declared that the registration period will run up to September 30, 2024.

The Comelec invites everyone who hasn't registered yet to stop by their office to learn about the conditions that must be met and, in the event that any adjustments are required, what has to be corrected.

"Time and again we call on our potential registrants to come to the office at an earlier date. We will not wait until September 30 because if that will be the case, there is a great possibility that we will not be able to accommodate everyone," Mamalinta said in mixed Cebuano and English on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

"So basically you will not be able to vote this coming May 12 in the national and local elections which is very important because we are choosing national leaders this time who will lead our country for nation building and better economic growth and development," he added. (With TPT)