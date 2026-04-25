Over 5K motorcycle plates released

MORE than 5,000 motorcycle license plates were released by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 during the first week of its “Friendly Flag Down” campaign.

Data from LTO 7 showed that a total of 5,304 plates were distributed in the first week of the campaign, which began on April 14, 2026.

The campaign aims to bring government services closer to motorists while addressing the backlog of unclaimed plates in Cebu and Bohol.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan said the initiative is part of efforts to improve public perception of the agency.

“Our goal here in Central Visayas is to change the public’s perception of our agency. We want to make LTO 7 a government office that is easy to transact with and we also want to bring our services closer to the general public,” Dinglasan said.

Distribution drive

Dinglasan led the distribution drive in southern Cebu, including the town of Badian, where more than 100 plates were released.

He was joined by LTO Ronda District Office Chief Mhike Jelord Rollo and personnel from the Philippine National Police in Badian led by Capt. Feb Seares.

Operations are conducted daily from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with personnel from various district and extension offices rendering extended hours, Dinglasan said.

He added that personnel go out on the streets before and after office hours to facilitate the release of plates.

During the operation, personnel flag down motorcycles with temporary plates and release the original plates on-site after verification.

The program provides on-the-spot assistance, with motorists required to present their official receipt and certificate of registration. / DPC