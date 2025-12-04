Over 5K wanted persons nabbed in Central Visayas

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 arrested over 5,000 wanted persons from Jan. 1 to Nov. 27, 2025. All the individuals had pending warrants of arrest for various court cases.

This successful crackdown shows that criminals cannot hide from the arm of the law, according to Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, PRO 7 Director.

The PRO 7 reported that they launched 5,290 manhunt operations, which resulted in the arrest of 936 Most Wanted Persons (MWPs) and 4,326 other wanted persons.

The fugitives were successfully removed from the community, preventing their potential involvement in new crimes. Those arrested include individuals wanted for heinous crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, homicide, and illegal drug cases.

“In Central Visayas, criminals cannot hide and fugitives cannot escape. Our police are committed to enforcing the law and keeping communities safe. Each arrest strengthens public safety and shows our commitment to upholding justice,” Maranan said.

This achievement underscores the PRO 7’s strong commitment to the public, demonstrating that lawbreakers are not safe anywhere in Central Visayas.

Maranan commended all police units for their dedication and discipline. He also thanked the community for serving as their partner in the campaign.

The PRO 7 vowed to continue its aggressive operations against wanted persons to keep the public safe. Maranan attributed the success to intensive intelligence work, sustained police visibility, effective coordination between police, local government units, and government agencies, and community support through continuous provision of information. / AYB