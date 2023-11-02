Over 6K Samboan families work for food

MORE than 6,700 families in the town of Samboan, southern Cebu received P4.2 million worth of food packs last Oct. 18-20, 2023, according to a report from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

A total of 6,741 families from the 15 barangays of the town participated in DSWD’s food-for-work program (FFWP) which had a series of activities for three days.

The beneficiaries conducted various disaster mitigation activities, including tree planting of more than 400 seedlings.

These families also did declogging activities of barangay waterways such as rivers, canals and drainage.

The FFWP extends assistance such as family food packs in exchange for temporary employment. At the same time, the beneficiaries’ work benefits the local community.

The DSWD said those given temporary employment under the program were distressed or displaced individuals, and families living in or near disaster-prone areas or geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

They participated by undertaking preparedness, mitigation, relief, rehabilitation or risk reduction activities in their communities.