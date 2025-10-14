Over 70 sinkholes found in northern Cebu

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (DENR-MGB 7) has identified at least 70 sinkholes in northern Cebu following recent ground validations conducted after the strong earthquake that jolted the region.

MGB 7 supervising geologist Josephine Aleta said during a press conference Tuesday, October 14, 2025, that San Remigio has the highest number of sinkholes with 40, followed by Bogo City with 16, Daanbantayan with eight, Medellin and Tuburan with two each, and Sogod and Tabuelan with one each.

The figures were based on ground validations completed on Sunday, October 12.

Aleta said the first assessment team from the MGB Central Office finished its fieldwork on Sunday and held an exit conference with MGB 7 on Monday, October 13.

She said the formation of sinkholes was primarily caused by “extreme ground shaking,” aggravated by the region’s limestone composition, which is highly soluble and prone to such occurrences.

A new team from the DENR-MGB has been deployed to conduct ground penetrating radar (GPR) surveys to assess the condition of areas where tent cities, schools, and near the location of sinkholes with houses are situated, ensuring these are not at risk of sinkholes.

“So far, tent cities are safe from sinkholes,” Aleta said, adding that continuous monitoring and geological assessments are underway to safeguard evacuees and public facilities.

“Sinkholes are natural hazards and not necessarily alarming unless there are elements at risk, such as homes or people nearby,” she said.

Aleta also stressed that climate change and excessive groundwater extraction can contribute to ground subsidence, though not all subsidence results in sinkholes.

She advised residents to avoid identified sinkhole areas and not to use them as compost pits.

The announcement was made during a multi-agency press briefing on earthquake response and preparedness organized by the Philippine News Agency (PNA) 7, which also featured representatives from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Visayan Electric Company, and City Savings Bank.

The discussion underscored the importance of multi-sector collaboration in ensuring safety and disaster readiness across Central Visayas. (CDF)