Over 700 arrested for illegal gambling during Holy Week

A TOTAL of 776 persons were detained for engaging in illegal gambling during Holy Week, which ran from March 24 to March 31, in various locations around the Central Visayas.

Based on the data obtained from the Police Regional Office (PRO 7), 99 people were arrested for playing the illegal game of cockfight or tigbakay, 90 for betting on the illegal number game or swertes, 61 for playing the card game tong-its, 13 for mahjong, 38 for toss-coin, and seven for other games that might be considered illegal.

Among those taken into custody were 237 individuals from Cebu province, and more than 60 from Cebu City.

In line with this, PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin commended his men for their accomplishments.

Aberin had earlier given all police station chiefs in the region instructions to intensify their campaign against illegal gambling during Holy Week, when it is anticipated that all forms of gaming will increase.

"The menace of illegal gambling should be addressed with strong and consistent measures by the police in partnership with the community and thus, it should be our collective endeavor to eradicate illegal gambling in Central Visayas,” Aberin said.

Police Major Windell Abellana, information officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, said charges in violation of Presidential Decree 1602 or Illegal Gambling Law have already been filed on Monday, April 1, 2024, against those who were arrested in Cebu. (AYB, TPT)