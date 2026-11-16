Over 800,000 Central Visayas residents lived below poverty threshold in 2025

MORE than 833,000 people in Central Visayas were living below the poverty threshold in 2025, with nearly 156,000 families considered poor, based on the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 7 latest figures.

PSA 7 officer-in-charge Wilma Perante presented the 2025 Full Year Official Poverty Statistics of Central Visayas on Monday, November 16, 2026, at a hotel in Cebu City.

Perante said the region recorded a poverty incidence of 12.1 percent among individuals and 8.7 percent among families.

The data means that about 12 out of every 100 people and nine out of every 100 families in Central Visayas were living below the poverty threshold.

Among the provinces, Bohol posted a higher poverty incidence than Cebu.

Bohol recorded 15.6 percent poverty incidence among its population and 11 percent among families, compared with Cebu's 11.2 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.

The presentation also showed that a family of five needed at least P14,476 monthly in 2025 to meet its basic food and non-food needs. (DPC)