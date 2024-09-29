Over 900 Job seekers flock to Lapu-Lapu job fairs

THE Public Employment Service Office (Peso) of Lapu-Lapu City reported that more than 900 job seekers participated in their September job fairs, with 139 applicants securing immediate employment.

Kim Francisco, Peso officer-in-charge, said on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, that two successful job fairs were held this month.

The first event, on Sept. 20 at a mall in Barangay Basak, resulted in 103 hires out of 709 registered applicants. The second, held on Sept. 27 at a gym in Barangay Punta Engaño, saw 36 hires from 141 attendees.

Despite the positive outcomes, Francisco noted a decline in attendance compared to previous years, attributing this to the increased frequency of job fairs and potential mismatches between job seeker qualifications and employer requirements.

“The skills and qualifications of job seekers often don’t match the requirements at the job fairs, whether professional or skilled. On the positive side, maybe our constituents are already employed,” Francisco said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The Basak event featured 22 companies offering 2,838 job vacancies across various industries, including business process outsourcing (BPO), economic zones, retail, and hospitality. The Punta Engaño fair had 10 employers presenting 2,196 job openings in sectors such as BPO, retail, construction, and hospitality.

Francisco explained that the lower turnout at the Punta Engaño event was expected, as it was a targeted barangay-level fair.

Peso has scheduled additional job fairs for October 18 in Barangay Agus and November 29 in Barangay Canjulao. A larger event, the “Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu Job Fair,” is planned for November at The Outlets Pueblo Verde.

These ongoing efforts by Peso aim to connect local job seekers with employment opportunities and address the evolving needs of both applicants and employers in Lapu-Lapu City. / DPC