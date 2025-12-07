Over 9,000 Cebu BHWs to receive cash incentives — Baricuatro

MORE than 9,000 barangay health workers (BHWs) in Cebu Province are expected to have a merrier Christmas with the rollout of cash incentives.

During the 2025 Cebu Province BHW Summit held at the Cebu Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 5, Governor Pamela Baricuatro announced financial assistance and additional support for BHWs across the province.

Cash aid, perks for BHWs

In a statement from the Cebu Province Public Information Office, Baricuatro said 100 retiring BHWs will each receive P10,000, while active BHWs will get P7,000, along with new uniforms and noche buena packs.

The announcement drew loud cheers from participants attending the whole-day summit, which was held in celebration of BHW Day.

Recognized for their service

Baricuatro emphasized the essential role of BHWs as frontline providers of community-based healthcare, highlighting their contributions to disease prevention, maternal and child health, and rural health promotion.

She also acknowledged their dedication in the aftermath of the recent calamities, including the strong earthquake and typhoons Tino, Uwan, and Verbena.

“Dili mo assistant. Dili mo extra. ( You are not assistants. You are not extras.) You are partners in building a healthier Cebu,” the governor said.

“You are the strength behind Cebu’s recovery and the hope behind our healthier future,” she added.

The summit likewise underscored calls for improved benefits, better working conditions, and strengthened institutional support for BHWs throughout the province.

Provincial Board Member Stanley Caminero and Capitol Piso Health Consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan were also present.

The program included a Zumba session and the Miss BHW competition as part of the day’s activities. / CDF