Over 940 sari-sari store owners in CV join advancement program

OVER 940 sari-sari store owners from Central Visayas joined in the second session of the Sari-Sari Store Advancement Program (SSSAP) organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7 on July 24, 2024.

The five-module program, dubbed “Tindahan Mo, e-Level Up Mo!”, aims to equip ‘saripreneurs’ with essential knowledge and accelerate their business operations through digital solutions.

The second module, “e-Level Up ang Online Marketing,” introduced the sari-sari store owners to various marketing strategies and platforms available to effectively market their businesses.

DTI 7, in a statement, said the session was attended by 944 participants gathered at 37 learning centers, including DTI provincial offices and Negosyo Centers.

DTI 7 also partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, local government units, and partner cooperatives to utilize their facilities as venues.

The live viewing session attracted active participation from 442 store owners in Cebu, 239 in Bohol, 216 in Negros Oriental and 47 in Siquijor. Other participants tuned in via the DTI Philippines Facebook and YouTube pages.

Nationwide partner merchants were also present at learning centers, offering discounted selling opportunities for store owners, such as Smart and Nestle. They generated about P255,640 in sales.

According to DTI 7, more training sessions are slated in the coming months.

The free online training will be held on the last Wednesday of each month until October 2024.

Upcoming modules include e-Level Up ang Puhunan on Aug. 28, e-Level Up ang Paninda (Sept. 25), and e-Level Up ang Operations (Oct. 23).

The first module, “e-Level Up ang Negosyo,” introduced business opportunities for sari-sari stores, such as accepting cashless payments, offering digital services (like load, cash-in, and bill payments), and purchasing goods online.

This session was attended by a total of 815 sari-sari store owners from Central Visayas.

According to the DTI, the SSSAP is “a pivotal initiative designed to empower over one million sari-sari store owners across the Philippines.”

“By embracing digital transformation, enhancing financial literacy, and promoting sustainable business practices, this program aims to elevate micro, small, and medium enterprises into more resilient, innovative, and competitive entities within the national economy,” said DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

The SSSAP in Cebu was announced on May 24 during DTI’s Town Hall Meeting for the Visayas held at UP Cebu, Cebu City.

According to DTI undersecretary Ed Sunico, 94 percent of the country’s population relies on small and micro retailers.

“According to data, there are over 1.3 million sari-sari stores across the Philippines. These 1.3 million stores are essential to both the formal and informal sectors of the economy for daily life,” he said. / KOC