Over half of brgys. declared drug-free

FORTY-ONE of Cebu City’s 80 barangays were declared drug-cleared on Friday, June 26, 2026, during the City’s observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (Idadait) 2026 held at Plaza Sugbo, Cebu City Hall.

The campaign was organized by the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap), headed by executive director Greg Rodriguez. It carried the theme, “World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses,” in support of the global campaign against illegal drugs and substance abuse.

Among the barangays recognized were Santo Niño, Budlaan, Sapangdaku, Agsungot, Bonbon, Tabunan, Binaliw, Guba, Lusaran, San Jose, Mabini, Bacayan, Pamutan, Tagba-o, San Antonio, along with the latest additions Cogon Ramos and Sta. Cruz.

Incentives

Each recognized drug-cleared barangay will receive a P100,000 cash incentive and additional fuel allowance from the Cebu City Government as mentioned by Mayor Nestor Archival in his speech.

He also encouraged the remaining drug-affected barangays to work toward obtaining drug-cleared status.

Assurance

“We will assure you that we will continue to intensify our efforts so we can help people in our communities who are in difficult situations and put them on the right path,” Archival said.

Certification

Barangays were certified as drug-cleared after meeting the standards of the Barangay Drug Clearing Program.

These include sustained anti-drug efforts, active Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils and rehabilitation and preventive education programs. / GERVIE PALUGA, UP CEBU INTERN