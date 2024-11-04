Over P1 million 'shabu' seized in buy-bust in Barangay Mambaling

MORE than P1 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated during a buy-bust carried out by the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office in Sitio Wang Yu, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, at 3:34 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024.

The police operation also resulted in the arrest of alleged high-value individual Elmer Gahudo Seniedo, a 37-year-old resident in the area.

Taken from Seniedo were 165 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P1,122,000.

The drug evidence was submitted to the PNP Forensic Unit 7 for chemical analysis. (AYB, TPT)