Over P1 million shabu seized in Lapu-Lapu City

A HIGH-VALUE individual was apprehended and 195.6 grams of substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P1,330,080 were confiscated during a buy-bust conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 4, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), at 10:13 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, in Barangay Agus.

A certain Dencio, 36, of Sitio Atabay, Barangay Agus, was named as the suspect.

During the illegal drug transaction, the undercover police used P1,000 in real money on top of bogus bills.

The suspect will be facing charge for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG)