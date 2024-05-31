Over P1 million shabu seized in Talisay City drug bust

A SUSPECTED high-value individual (HVI) and his cohort were arrested and 10 large packs of suspected shabu worth with a standard drug price of P1,020,000 were confiscated during a buy-bust conducted by the operatives of Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Office in Purok Lemonsito, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, at around 10:19 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The suspects were identified as a certain Saniver, a 34-year-old HVI, and a certain Romel, 41, both from Sitio Litmon of the said barangay.

Talisay City Police Office Chief Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod supervised the conduct of anti-illegal drug operation, which was in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7).

During the operation, the police poseur-buyer used P10,000 bogus money to buy illicit narcotics from the suspects. (DVG, TPT)