Over P170M smuggled cigarettes seized in Central Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) has seized P170.3 million worth of illegal cigarettes since January 2026 following intensified efforts against the smuggling of illegal cigarettes in the region.

Based on data released by PRO 7, authorities confiscated 138,516 packs and 3,231 reams of cigarettes through sustained intelligence monitoring and coordinated law enforcement operations.

These operations targeted the transport, storage, and distribution of smuggled cigarette products across the region.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, PRO 7 director, said the campaign against illegal cigarette smuggling reflects their commitment to strictly implement the directive of Jonvic Remulla, secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), to crack down on the manufacture, sale, and distribution of illegal cigarettes.

“Every operation we conduct against illegal cigarettes is part of our responsibility to protect the integrity of our laws and the welfare of our communities. We fully support the directive of Secretary Remulla to put an end to the manufacture, sale, and distribution of these illegal products. This is not only about stopping smuggling -- it is about preventing criminal groups from taking advantage of our communities and ensuring that lawful businesses are protected,” Maranan said.

Maranan assured the public that Central Visayas police will continue to intensify intelligence monitoring and law enforcement operations in coordination with partner agencies and local government units to sustain the momentum of the campaign against illegal cigarette smuggling throughout the region.

PRO 7 also urged the public to assist authorities by reporting any information related to the manufacture, storage, transport, and sale of illegal cigarettes to help curb the activity. (AYB)