Over P1M worth of illegal drugs seized in Talisay buy-bust

MORE than P1 million worth of illegal drugs were seized from two drug personalities, one of whom managed to escape, during a buy-bust conducted by the Talisay City Police Station Monday night, June 29, 2026, in Purok Pugapo, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City.

The suspect arrested was identified as alias “John,” 32, a driver from Don Pedro Rodriguez, Bogo City, but currently residing in Sitio Kilawin, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

His alleged cohort, who escaped during the operation, was identified as alias “Julle Ann,” 38, a fish vendor from Macopa Street, Sitio Laray, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City.

Confiscated by personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Talisay City Police Station, led by Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Homobuno Sayon, were shabu weighing 150.15 grams with a standard drug price of P1,021,020.

The Talisay City Police Station earlier received intelligence information regarding the alleged drug activities of the two high-value individuals.

This prompted the conduct of validation and Target Intelligence Packet operations, which led to the execution of the buy-bust operation.

However, the female suspect managed to flee after noticing that she was transacting with police officers, leaving only alias “John” behind.

The confiscated evidence has been turned over to the PNP Forensic Unit for chemical analysis, while charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared against the suspects. (AYB)