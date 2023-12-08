Over P2 million shabu seized in Argao drug bust

AT least 300 grams of suspected shabu worth more than P2 million were confiscated during a buy-bust operation on Friday, December 8, 2023, in the mountain barangay of Bug-ot in Argao town, southern Cebu.

But the operation's target, who was only known as Palog, managed to escape, and his accomplice, 33-year-old Jurin, was apprehended by the police.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Argao Police Station, led by station commander Major Ivy Bartolome, carried out the anti-illegal drug operation after confirming reports about Palog’s illegal drug activity.

It is said that Palog could dispose of 100 grams of illicit drugs each week.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Jurin, who hails from Barangay Bogo of the said municipality, denied being Palog’s accomplice in the illegal drug activity. (DVG, TPT)