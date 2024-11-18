Over P2 million shabu seized in buy-bust in Cebu City barangay

ILLEGAL drugs worth more than P2 million were confiscated during a buy-bust carried out by the City Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office on General Maxilom Avenue Extension, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of Aris Deem Gardoqur Razonabe alias GangGang, 41, from Logarta Street, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City.

Taken from him were 310 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P2.1 million. (AYB)