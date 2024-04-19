Over P2 million shabu seized in Panglao drug bust

UP TO P2.2 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by the police during a buy-bust in Barangay Poblacion, Panglao, Bohol, past midnight on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The culprit is a 47-year-old man who is known as a big-time drug pusher in Tagbilaran City.

Taken from him were packs of suspected shabu weighing 325 grams and valued at P2.21 million and drug paraphernalia.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin praised the Panglao police for their accomplishment.

"This success demonstrates the diligence and collaborative spirit of our personnel in the fight against illegal drugs. The positive results of our efforts underscore the importance of maintaining a drug-free community where everyone can live in peace and safety," according to Aberin. (AYB, TPT)