Over P2 million shabu seized in separate drug busts in Cebu City

TWO persons were arrested and more than P2 million worth of illicit substance believed to be shabu were confiscated in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City on Friday, June, 7, 2024.

First to fall to the authorities was Boyet Ancajas, 28, a resident of Bo. Luz, Cebu City.

The buy-bust was carried out by the operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) and Mabolo Police Station 4 at around 9:40 p.m. that resulted in the arrest of Ancajas.

Seized from the suspect were 115 grams of illegal substance believed to be shabu, valued at P782,000.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara said that prior to the operation, they spent a week building a case against Ancajas after learning about his involvement in illegal drug activity.

It is said that the suspect could get rid of 300 grams of illicit narcotics every week.

Alcantara said Ancajas is a novice drug pusher and a trustee of a big-time drug personality whose distribution network covers entire Cebu.

Later at around 10:03 p.m., a laborer identified as Jhon Rexcer Barra Villacorte alias Ontot, 22, of Sitio Taytayan, Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, was apprehended by the operatives of Special Operation Unit 7 of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group in Climaco Street, Barangay Pahina Central, for allegedly having in his possession large packs of illicit substance believed to be shabu weighing 200 grams and costing P1,360,000.

Both Ancajas and Villacorte will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)