Over P26-M shabu seized by police in Central Visayas in one day

NEARLY four kilograms of alleged shabu worth over P26 million were confiscated by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) from all over the Central Visayas during their anti-criminality operation that began at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2024, until 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

According to data from PRO 7, a total of 3,960 grams of drugs, valued at P26,928,000, were seized by the police.

Eight illegal drug personalities were also arrested during the operation.

In the campaign against illegal gambling, the police apprehended eight individuals.

They also arrested 16 persons who have pending arrest warrants and confiscated two unlicensed firearms.

Additionally, 1,290 people were apprehended by the police for violating the ordinances in their respective local government units, and they were fined P721,194. (AYB, TPT)