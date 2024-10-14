Over P2M shabu seized in Barangay Carreta; suspect arrested

ILLEGAL drugs worth P2.3 million were confiscated during a buy-bust carried out by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Cebu City Police Office at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2024, inside the Ludo Cemetery in Barangay Carreta.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of Archie Catipay alias “Dugong,” 22, a high-value individual who resides in Back APM, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Taken from the suspect were 350 grams of substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P2.3 million.

The anti-illegal drug operation, headed by Police Lieutenant Christopher Irwin Sanchez Jr. of CIU, was launched under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Araquil Guardaya.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article 2, of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)