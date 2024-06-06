Over P374 million worth of illegal drugs burned

ANOTHER batch of illegal drugs was burned at the thermal facility of Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes located along Junquera Street in downtown Cebu City, on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

For the first time this year, the court-approved destruction of drug evidence confiscated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) and other government agencies has taken place.

According to PDEA 7 data, P374,629,250.99 worth of illegal narcotics were burned in total.

The burned items included shabu worth P373,034,153.84, ephedrine worth P1,156,800.00, marijuana valued at P284,002.48 and other illicit narcotics.

PDEA 7 Director Emerson Margate said the bulk of the destroyed evidence, which included 15 kilograms of shabu, came from Cebu City.

He explained that the different courts that handle the drug cases had given them authorization to destroy the drug evidence.

He added that another hundreds of millions of pesos worth of illegal substances are set to be destroyed in the same thermal facility after Judge Anna Marie Militante of the Regional Trial Court branch 53 in Lapu-Lapu City, gave her permission.

Margate explained that the burning of illegal drugs that were under the custody of PDEA 7 and Police Regional Office (PRO 7) were performed to allay concerns that they were recycling the drugs.

Illegal drugs worth P83.9 million and P191 million were also destroyed in the same thermal facility on December 12, 2022 and on February 18, 2023, respectively. (AYB, TPT)