Over P3.8M in wages released to 750 Tupad workers in Naga City

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 released over P3.8 million as payment for the wages of around 750 Tupad workers in City of Naga, Cebu.

Tupad stands for “Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers,” a community-based program implemented by the Dole 7.

The Tupad payout was one of the highlights of the “Bagong Pilipinas Caravan of Services” held last week in the city, where each beneficiary received their transaction codes needed to claim their wages.

According to Dole Cebu Province Officer-in-Charge Ma. Teresa D. Tanquiamco, the beneficiaries worked for 10 days, cleaning barangay roads and conducting various beautification activities in their respective localities.

“Each one received P4,680.00 in wages,” Tanquiamco said.

Other services offered by the Dole 7 during the event included the Registration of Workers’ Associations and Technical Assistance on Labor Issues and Concerns.