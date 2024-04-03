Over P4-M shabu seized; 4 nabbed in Metro Cebu

ILLEGAL drugs worth over P4 million were confiscated and four persons were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Talisay City and Minglanilla town, Cebu on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

First to be arrested around 6:51 p.m. in Sitio San Rafael, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, were a 17-year-old high-value individual from Sitio Mansanitas, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City whose identity is withheld for being a minor, and her alleged cohort, 42-year-old Cheryl Villena Empinado, of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) carried out the buy-bust, which led to their arrest and the seizure of about 150 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P1,020,000.

Later, at 10:45 p.m., a buy-bust conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Minglanilla Police Station, led by Lieutenant Christian Bongay, and PDEA 7 has resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old suspected high-value individual Selfred Silva alias Ondo, a security guard from Purok Magbanwa, Barangay Polpogan 2, Consolacion town, northern Cebu, and his alleged cohort, Elmer Bucog, 47, a construction worker from Purok Campo Drive, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Taken from them were 501 grams of shabu, valued at around P3,406,800. (DVG, TPT)