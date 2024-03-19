Over P4 million shabu seized in Barangay Calamba

ILLEGAL drugs worth over P4 million were confiscated in a buy-bust carried out by the operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU 7) at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024, in Sun Valley, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Jayson Formanes, 30, from Sitio Mahayahay 2 of the said barangay.

Seized from him were large packs of alleged shabu weighing 700 grams and costing around P4.76 million.

The police said that after learning of the suspect's illicit drug use, they built a case against him for a month prior to carrying out the raid.

Formanes could allegedly dispose of about one kilogram of illicit substance every week, and his drug contact is an inmate at the Cebu City Jail, whom the police have identified. (AYB, TPT)