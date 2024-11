OVER P400 million worth of illegal drugs were burned at the crematorium facility of Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes on Junquera Street, Cebu City, on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

The illegal drugs are currently under the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), Police Regional Office (PRO 7), Bohol Police Provincial Office, and the city police offices of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Cebu.

The destruction of these drugs is authorized by the court. (AYB)