Over P400,000 shabu seized in Mambaling buy-bust

THE Drug Enforcement Unit of Mambaling Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation that resulted in the confiscation of around P411,000 worth of suspected shabu from the two high-value individuals at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024, Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Police identified the suspects as Raven Bautista alias Bordz, 25, single, of Barangay Quiot, and Cheldon Kyamco, 19, single, of Barangay San Nicolas.

Bautista yielded 12 medium and five small packs of suspected shabu and a .38 revolver during the operation.

Kyamco, on the other hand, produced a small pack of illicit substances and buy-bust money.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted under the supervision of Mambaling Police Station Chief Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo. (DVG, TPT)