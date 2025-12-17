Over P460M worth of illegal drugs destroyed anew

ILLEGAL drugs worth around P468.1 million were destroyed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7), together with the regional police, at Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes on Junquera Street in Cebu City around 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Present during the destruction of the court-authorized illegal drugs were Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Secretary Oscar Valenzuela and PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez.

Also witnessing the event were Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of Police Regional Office 7, representatives from the local governments of Bohol and Cebu, and members of the judiciary who handled the cases.

This year alone, PDEA and the Philippine National Police have destroyed illegal drugs worth P1.3 billion.

The first destruction occurred on February 13, 2025, totaling P284.9 million worth of shabu and marijuana. On June 5, 2025, another batch was destroyed.

Valenzuela praised PDEA 7 for publicly showing the destruction of illegal drugs, ensuring there is no suspicion that the drugs might be resold.

He said the proliferation of illegal drugs poses a significant threat to the public, and the government remains committed to addressing the problem by working with other agencies and local governments.

“Drugs pose a threat to the physical, mental, and overall wellbeing of Filipinos,” Valenzuela said.

PDEA 7 clarified that the destroyed items included shabu, marijuana, and expired regulated drugs that can no longer be sold.

The courts authorized the destruction after cases in Bohol, Metro Cebu, and Negros Oriental were concluded.

Aside from destroying the evidence, the DDB also awarded four informants, called “Private Eyes,” who helped seize large quantities of illegal drugs.

Valenzuela said the total reward given reached P775,000, with one informant, codename “Loloy 6,” receiving nearly P300,000.

“The Dangerous Drugs Board salutes these informants for their invaluable help,” he said.

The DDB aims to curb the spread of illegal drugs nationwide with the support of the public. Every kilogram and gram of illegal drugs destroyed prevents harm to lives and families because it will no longer reach the streets.

Cebu City Councilor Paul Labra II, for his part, pledged that the Cebu City Government, under the leadership of Mayor Nestor Archival, fully supports the police and PDEA 7 in their campaign against illegal drugs. They aim to declare Cebu City drug-free by dismantling the illegal drug supply chain. (AYB)