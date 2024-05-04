Over P600,000 shabu, P3.9 million weed seized in Cebu City, Toledo City

A SUSPECTED high-value individual was arrested during a buy-bust carried out by the members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operation Unit (DEG-SOU 7) on G. Gaisano Street, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at around 6:16 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024.

The suspect was identified as John Rae Tapere, 32, of Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, southern Cebu.

Taken from him were packs of suspected shabu worth around P680,000.

Tapere was placed under surveillance for three weeks after the DEG-SOU 7 received information about his illegal drug activity.

Tapere revealed during police interrogation that he obtained his drug supply from a drug dealer in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

This dealer will be the next target of police operation.

On May 2, 2024, the day before, the DEG-SOU 7 also uprooted 10,500 fully-grown marijuana plants worth around P2.1 million and 500 marijuana seedlings valued at P20,000 from a 2,500 sq.m. lot in Sitio Kalugtugan, Barangay Pangamihan, Toledo City.

The authorities also confiscated dried marijuana leaves weighing 15 kilos with an estimated market value of P1.8 million and three-kilo marijuana seedlings with a standard drug price of P75,000 that were placed inside a hut in Sitio Himatugan, Barangay General Climaco, Toledo City.

The weeds were burned, and to stop them from growing back, a herbicide was sprayed on the lots.

Nobody, however, was arrested during the operation. (AYB, TPT)