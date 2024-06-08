Over P700,000 shabu seized in Bo. Luz, Cebu City

A SUSPECTED illegal drug personality was arrested in a buy-bust in Bo. Luz, Cebu City, at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Boyet Ancajas, 28, a resident of the aforementioned location.

Seized from him were 115 grams of illegal substance believed to be shabu, valued at P782,000.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) and Mabolo Police Station 4.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara said that prior to the operation, they spent a week building a case against Ancajas after learning about his involvement in illegal drug activity.

It is said that the suspect could get rid of 300 grams of illicit narcotics every week.

Alcantara said Ancajas is a novice drug pusher and a trustee of a big-time drug personality whose distribution network covers entire Cebu.

Ancajas will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)