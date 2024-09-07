Over P9M in property lost in carmen, lahug fires

TWO separate fires in a sitio in the northern town of Carmen, Cebu and in Lahug, Cebu City on Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 2024, caused over P9 million in property damage.

The fire that struck around 15 houses in Sitio Pasil, Barangay Cogon East in Carmencaused an estimated P8.4 million in damage, according to F02 Kevin Casinto, a fire investigator of Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Carmen.

The fire reached first alarm status at 12:06 a.m. and second alarm at 12:11 a.m.

It was declared under control and was fully extinguished at 12:05 a.m.

Fire authorities said around 15 houses were razed, affecting 20 families, or around 80 individuals.

Casinto said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but an electrical short circuit is being considered as a potential cause.

Lahug incident

Meanwhile, just a few hours after, a two-story house on Calle Azul, BC Homes Subdivision in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, was engulfed in flames at 8:18 a.m.

Members of the Cebu City Fire Station responded quickly, raising the alarm to the first status at 8:23 a.m. and fully controlling the fire by 8:35 a.m.

The fire was declared extinguished at 8:42 a.m., leaving damages estimated at P1.2 million.

The Cebu City Fire Station’s investigation revealed that 17 people, including one family, occupied the affected house.

The house is owned by a certain Ana Ramirez and is rented by a certain Josephine Arribado.

Arribado said the fire started from piled styrofoam used for event decorations at the back of the house.

“Hindi ko alam kung ano ang nangyari bakit nasunog sya kasi natulog pa kami, nagulat nalang kami na may apoy na at nasusunog na ang bahay,” she said.

(I don’t know what happened; we were asleep and were shocked to wake up to our house already on fire)

The BFP continues to investigate the cause of the fire. / DVG, AYB