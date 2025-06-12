Overheated charger blamed for huge fire

A FIRE believed to have been caused by an overheated cellphone charger destroyed at least 50 homes in Sitio Canumay, Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The blaze that started at around 3:23 p.m. quickly spread throughout the densely populated area, leaving 227 individuals homeless and causing an estimated P770,000 in damages.

The damaged houses were located on government-owned land and were mostly made of light materials.

Responding firefighters from the Mandaue City Fire Station raised the first alarm at 3:26 p.m. The second alarm was declared at 3:50 p.m.

The fire was placed under control at 4:10 p.m. and was fully extinguished by 4:59 p.m.

“The fire quickly spread due to the strong winds and the houses were made up of only light materials,” said Labogon Barangay Captain Helbert Nejana.

The fire affected a 2,200-square-meter area and displaced at least 55 families, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). There were no injuries reported.

Investigators from the BFP, led by FO2 Mark Yagonia, said initial investigation into the cause of the fire points to a malfunctioning charger that had been left plugged into a power outlet.

Narrow roads

One of the challenges faced by responding firefighters was the narrow access roads in the area, which delayed the deployment of equipment and the firefighting operations.

Mayor Glenn Bercede visited the site and assured residents of immediate and long-term support from the City Government.

The City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) is set to distribute financial assistance of P10,000 to each of the affected families; while relief goods, including food and water, were also provided.

“The distribution of these funds is expected to be processed within three to five days,” Bercede said.

He thanked the CSWS, barangay officials, and Mandaue City firefighters for their quick response.

The affected residents are temporarily housed at the Barangay Labogon Gym, where they are receiving essential supplies while awaiting relocation.

Bercede said the City Government will also assist in the processing of building permits and other documents to help affected families rebuild their homes as soon as possible.

Following the incident, local authorities stressed the importance of fire prevention and electrical safety.

The City Government plans to intensify its fire safety awareness campaigns, especially in high-density, fire-prone communities.

Bercede urged the residents to avoid leaving chargers and other electrical devices plugged in when not in use. / CAV, Trixcy Shien Cobarde, Benedicto College Intern