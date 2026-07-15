Overloaded e-bike overturns, injures six

SIX people riding an e-bike were injured and taken to a hospital after the overloaded vehicle overturned while being flagged down by personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) before dawn on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, along Katipunan Street in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

The e-bike driver, identified only as “Berto,” 40, suffered the most serious injuries, including a head injury.

His passengers, identified only as Jeo, 20; Ken, 16; Katie, 17; Lloyd, 20; and Dexter, 17, sustained minor injuries.

Jeo said they had come from the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), where they bought medicine, and were on their way home to Barangay Punta Princesa.

Katie, meanwhile, claimed that the CCTO vehicle hit their e-bike, causing it to overturn.

However, “John,” the driver of the CCTO vehicle, denied the accusation. He said CCTO personnel were merely following the e-bike because it was carrying more passengers than allowed and had entered a restricted area.

According to John, CCTO personnel moved ahead of the e-bike in an attempt to make it stop after its occupants ignored repeated warnings.

He said the e-bike instead passed through a roadside gutter, causing it to overturn.

As of posting time, investigators from the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) were reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. (JDG)