Owwa 7, DMW 7 implement emergency plans as Middle East tensions rise

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) 7, in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) 7, has activated regional contingency protocols to ensure the safety of Central Visayas-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In a press release issued on Monday, March 2, 2026, Owwa 7 reported zero casualties among OFWs from Region 7 and said it has not received any requests for assistance involving injuries or deaths.

The agency said it is in constant communication with Migrant Workers Offices (MWO-Owwa) across the Middle East for real-time monitoring.

Airport standby team

A joint Owwa 7 and DMW 7 team is on standby at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to assist returning or repatriated OFWs, including those affected by flight disruptions.

Assistance includes:

- Airport reception and profiling

- Emergency accommodation and food assistance

- Transportation to home provinces

OFWs are advised to verify their flight status and coordinate with their airlines before proceeding to the airport.

DFA alert levels

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has issued the following alert levels:

- Alert Level 4 (Mandatory Repatriation): Iraq, Syria, Iran

- Alert Level 3 (Voluntary Repatriation): Lebanon

- Alert Level 2 (Restriction on non-essential travel and new deployment): Israel, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain

- Alert Level 1 (Precautionary): Jordan

- Normal (Heightened Vigilance): Oman

Region 7 OFWs in affected areas

Owwa 7 reported a total of 33,903 registered OFWs from Region 7 in affected countries. The breakdown is as follows:

Saudi Arabia — 14,262

United Arab Emirates — 7,595

Kuwait — 4,960

Qatar — 4,886

Bahrain — 799

Oman — 584

Jordan — 296

Lebanon — 255

Israel — 128

Egypt — 65

Iraq — 21

Afghanistan — 15

Pakistan — 12

Yemen (Republic of) — 10

Iran — 6

Syria — 3

Yemen North — 3

Yemen South — 3

Families in Central Visayas are encouraged to contact Owwa 7 hotlines for assistance or concerns regarding relatives abroad. (CDF)